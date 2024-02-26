It's a Turning Point In The WAR: Russian Army Captured PETROVSKOYE and Forced ABRAMS Tanks To FLEE

Against the background of the rapid advance of Russian troops in almost all directions of the front, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to visit the war zone and assess the actions of the Russian army. So, the head of the Russian defense ministry visited the grouping of troops under the designation 'Center', where he was told in detail what was happening at the front..........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.