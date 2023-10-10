Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 1)

Soviet middle school - was the soviet education the best? What about the Pioneer Organisation and compulsory unpaid labour? Let's talk about it!

In this video I discuss:

0:00​ - Intro

0:25 - Choice of School

0:32 - Study Subjects and Schoolbooks

5:16 - Workshop Classes

6:56 - Foreign Languages

7:52 - Local Languages

8:49 - Kazakh Language situation in Kazakhstan

11:18 - Military Education

12:26 - Young Pioneers Organisation (communism is a religion!)

16:49 - Compulsory Unpaid Labour - Subbotniks and Otrabotkas

23:04 - Who was actually doing the work

24:00 - Using good students to help the weak

You can find me on Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired

Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@katerinatheantired

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a