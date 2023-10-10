Create New Account
Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 1)
channel image
The Anti Red
2 Subscribers
11 views
Published a day ago

Soviet middle school - was the soviet education the best? What about the Pioneer Organisation and compulsory unpaid labour? Let's talk about it!

In this video I discuss:

0:00​ - Intro

0:25 - Choice of School

0:32 - Study Subjects and Schoolbooks

5:16 - Workshop Classes

6:56 - Foreign Languages

7:52 - Local Languages

8:49 - Kazakh Language situation in Kazakhstan

11:18 - Military Education

12:26 - Young Pioneers Organisation (communism is a religion!)

16:49 - Compulsory Unpaid Labour - Subbotniks and Otrabotkas

23:04 - Who was actually doing the work

24:00 - Using good students to help the weak

You can find me on Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired

Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@katerinatheantired

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a

Keywords
schooleducationcommunismsovietsocialismpioneerussrsubbotnik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket