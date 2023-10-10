Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 5 - THE SOVIET MIDDLE SCHOOL (part 1)

Soviet middle school - was the soviet education the best? What about the Pioneer Organisation and compulsory unpaid labour? Let's talk about it!
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:25 - Choice of School
0:32 - Study Subjects and Schoolbooks
5:16 - Workshop Classes
6:56 - Foreign Languages
7:52 - Local Languages
8:49 - Kazakh Language situation in Kazakhstan
11:18 - Military Education
12:26 - Young Pioneers Organisation (communism is a religion!)
16:49 - Compulsory Unpaid Labour - Subbotniks and Otrabotkas
23:04 - Who was actually doing the work
24:00 - Using good students to help the weak
