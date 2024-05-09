And We Know 5.8.2024 GA election revelations, Hollywood booed, 16 year plan failing, Joe-bi-wan Kenobi, J@B deflection. Pray!

And We Know with LT





You wouldn’t believe it if we told you that 3 years after the stolen election, they would start revealing the truth about the ballots and the fact that it was in fact stolen? The conspiracy theory folks keep winning. Over and over again, all that we said years ago…all those who mocked us… on so many subjects..well, they are starting to realize we are not the crazy ones. Stand by for the FORCE… the real STAR WARS… Let’s go.



This is WILD. I’m not 100% sure I understand the process but it appears Georgia State Election Commission might be invalidating enough votes https://x.com/shipwreckedcrew/status/1788024458714001600

‼️TIME TO END THE HORROR SHOW‼️ https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9184





Maxine Waters is losing her mind with conspiracy theories over how Trump plans to get revenge https://t.me/PepeMatter/19444





Let's all be honest. Boeing is straight up killing their whistleblowers in plain sight and everyone is supposed to act like there is nothing to see here after Hillary Clinton normalized the "suicide" killings in American for decades.https://t.me/PepeMatter/19447





Comedian on the VIEW https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57410





‼️49 Republican Senators Have United In Demanding Biden Repeal WHO Pandemic Treaty 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57415





‼️Donald Trump on going to jail over gag order: 'I'll do that sacrifice' https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57443





16 year plan to destroy America https://x.com/17ThankQ/status/1787968671572275678





The Georgia State Election board has decided that both the hand count audit and the certified machine recount in Fulton County have been found to be in violation of Georgia election law.

Former member of international pop group The Pussycat Dolls and Creative Director for Jessica Sutta explains for Children's Health Defense (how she was injured following her receipt of one of the COVID injections. https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1787723504281924091





Maxine Waters' YUGE Freudian slip & tells Shell CEO she supports socializing Big Oil, in 2008. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/22738

