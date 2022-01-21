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Dr. Carrie Madej - "Nanobot Technology on Vaccines: Altering Your DNA"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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52 views • January 21, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Saturday July 31, 2021 @ 11:00 AM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Carrie Madej
Topic: Nanobot Technology on Vaccines: Altering your DNA

Bio:
Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at the The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.

Dr. Madej served as a private clinician and medical director of clinics in Georgia until 2015. Dr. Madej also served as an attending physician for the Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine - Georgia Campus, where she mentored students in clinical applications of internal medicine for 8 years. She has served as a public speaker and was featured in the documentary, “The Marketing of Madness” about the overuse of prescription psychotropic medicines.

Dr. Madej now dedicates her time educating others on vaccines, nanotechnology, and human rights via multiple platforms and speaking engagements.


Interview Council

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/

John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
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