400,000 COVID VACCINE ABORTIONS - Military Data Confirms 300% Increase in miscarriages. Stew Peters with Steve Kirsch

We know that any substance consumed by pregnant woman can be deadly to the baby.Big pharma ads don't let us forget it, nor do the thousands of mothers working tirelessly in social media groups to inform each other about the things that can kill their kids.When it comes to Dr. Fauci's unholy clot shot, even the New York Times has admitted that vaccinated women are experiencing a chaotic menstrual cycle, and post-menopausal women have even started their periods again.Steve Kirsch, a lion in the arena of public safety and research, joined the Stew Peters Show to share what else is being impacted by the highly powerful bioweapon drug being shoved into the arms of the deluded.Mr. Kirsch believes the number of spontaneous abortions and miscarriages may exceed 400,000. And this is based on data from the DOD and underreporting rates in VAERS."COVID vaccines and pregnancy: >416,186 spontaneous abortions due to the vaccine."See the details here: