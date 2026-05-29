For thus saith the Lord that created the heavens

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Credits to Jesus is Lord





The Christian God Who rules the universe is supreme. In Isaiah 45:21-23, the Word Who became God in the flesh as Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ declares:

21 Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside me.

22 Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.

23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





Christ is God manifest in the flesh.





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