Graphene Oxide Confirmed

Pfizer’s Own Documents Confirm Reports

* Cancer and death rates around the world have skyrocketed.

* Media, fact checkers and Pfizer have been caught lying to the world.



* Dr. Ana Mihalcea is an internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience — and part of an international collaborative research group investigating nanotechnology in the ’rona shots. She joins us again to discuss graphene oxide in the jabs.

* Graphene oxide is made from carbon; and she has observed “carbon peaks” when examining the vaxxes — as well as self-assembling molecules in vaxxed people.

* Self-assembling structures continue building in the blood of deceased people.



* In a NIH document from 2020, Francis Collins discussed the development of quantum nanotech crystals containing spike proteins, which trigger an immune response in the body.

* Cancer rates are increasing because of quantum dots that contain toxic heavy metals.

* Doctors are discovering more long rubber-like clots.

* Hydrogel in the shots can fuse to cells, merging synthetic biology with human biology.

* Heavy metal detox compounds can be used to deprive the nanotech of resources it needs to grow.





Documentation: Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD





The Stew Peters Show | 12 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2znw20-pfizer-and-media-caught-lying-about-graphene-oxide-dr.-ana-mihalcea-proves-.html

