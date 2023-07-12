Graphene Oxide Confirmed

Pfizer’s Own Documents Confirm Reports
* Cancer and death rates around the world have skyrocketed.
* Media, fact checkers and Pfizer have been caught lying to the world.
* Dr. Ana Mihalcea is an internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience — and part of an international collaborative research group investigating nanotechnology in the ’rona shots. She joins us again to discuss graphene oxide in the jabs.
* Graphene oxide is made from carbon; and she has observed “carbon peaks” when examining the vaxxes — as well as self-assembling molecules in vaxxed people.
* Self-assembling structures continue building in the blood of deceased people.
* In a NIH document from 2020, Francis Collins discussed the development of quantum nanotech crystals containing spike proteins, which trigger an immune response in the body.
* Cancer rates are increasing because of quantum dots that contain toxic heavy metals.
* Doctors are discovering more long rubber-like clots.
* Hydrogel in the shots can fuse to cells, merging synthetic biology with human biology.
* Heavy metal detox compounds can be used to deprive the nanotech of resources it needs to grow.
Documentation: Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
The Stew Peters Show | 12 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2znw20-pfizer-and-media-caught-lying-about-graphene-oxide-dr.-ana-mihalcea-proves-.html
