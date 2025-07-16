Morning Manna - July 16, 2025 - Proverbs 6:26-29 - Hunted By Desire

In today’s Morning Manna, we confront the sobering warnings of Proverbs 6:26–29—a passage that strips away the illusions of lust and exposes the high cost of moral compromise. Solomon compares the seductive path to playing with fire: no one embraces it without being burned. This teaching calls us to walk wisely, guard our hearts diligently, and remember that sin always costs more than it promises. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf