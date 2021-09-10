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Western Australian Government Admits Covid19 'Vaccine' Is A POISON - Link In Description
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101 views • September 10, 2021
I have seen these forms a couple of months ago . . . I live in Western Australia and yes, you have to wonder what is going on!!! I have also noted on one of their government websites that New Zealand is classed as a STATE OR TERRIROTY OF AUSTRALIA, and not a COUNTRY . . . those of us who understand the NWO will certainly smell a rat with this one . . .
Link to website - https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
Link to website - https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
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