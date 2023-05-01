A Poem and A Prayer For Mike Morales ❤️🙏🏼 RIP -- Bambu Soulja

Sadly news came out early today that Mike Morales lost his battle with Cancer last night 4/27 . He will be missed greatly and he will be in our hearts forever ! Please save prayers for The Morales Family ! If you can help out a link for Mike's Go Fund Me is below . Also please check out Jim Lee's Channel and Fallout Shelter's both of whom were close to Mike and have more info on Mike and his situation he was dealing with .Thank you Mike we love you brother !
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
JOIN US ON PATREON chance for scope
https://www.patreon.com/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Jim Lee -
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Fallout Shelter -
https://www.youtube.com/@FalloutShelterNews/streams
THIS CHANNEL IS NOT MONETIZED ! IT IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT , PROMOTIONAL AND EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY !!!
Thanks For Watching and bless uP !
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Bambu Soulja
https://www.youtube.com/@BambuSouljaBlessUP/videos
