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TTAV 2020 Expert Preview - Dr. Andrew Wakefield - Part 1 | Didn't We Learn From Nazi Germany?
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29 views • October 13, 2020
Dr. Andrew Wakefield shares how there really is no place in medicine for ANY mandated procedure. Nazi Germany taught us this, but this is exactly what is happening with mandatory vaccines.
Tune in for the free screening of our docu-series "The Truth About Vaccines 2020" at 9pm EST during October 13 - 23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
Tune in for the free screening of our docu-series "The Truth About Vaccines 2020" at 9pm EST during October 13 - 23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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