Time To Clean Out The Castle

First ones to get rid of where those who were just “Evil” those with a bad heart. You know the kind?





Psalms 101:5 Whoso privily slanders his neighbor, him will I cut off: him that hath an high look and a proud heart will not I suffer.





Next were the gossips, people who will talk to You about others, will talk to others about You? Next to go were the proud, Those better that everyone else?





Psalms 101:6 Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walks in a perfect way, he shall serve me.





Successful Business Men/Women know You surround yourself with people who are better than yourself, smarter, brighter, thinkers, honest?





Psalms 101:7 He that works deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that tells lies shall not tarry in my sight.





David realized to have a successful kingdom he needed to purge all the evil influences around him? How about You? Friends, Family, Purge