Did You Know That Films Can Do This
465 views
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 21 days ago |

Did you know that plastic films can do this for plants!? 🎞️
In this video, Juan Carlos Diaz-Perez, a professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Georgia where he investigates plasticulture, discusses how films help control insects in greenhouses.

According to Professor Juan Carlos, specially designed films that block ultraviolet light not only provide plants growing in greenhouses protection from the harmful rays, but also help control insects that get inside! 🐜

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
