Yuval Harari wants total surveillance of you, to monitor you under your skin

Yuval Noah Harari is top advisor to Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Yuval Harari says "We are acquiring divine powers", "We need to monitor what is under [your] skin", "Humans are now hackable animals." Del Bigtree played this clip on his show The Highwire on 26 Jan 2023. It is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6U30H5Rwvw2/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News



