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Jeff Bezos called to testify after Amazon reportedly misled Congress
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45 views • May 01, 2020
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been requested to testify before the House Judiciary Committee following a recent report that the online retailer used third-party sellers’ data to help design its own competing products.
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