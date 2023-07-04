Yeshua's Narrow Way: Messiah of the Davidic Royal Line thru Joseph Matthew 1-2

Introducing our newest series: Yeshua's Narrow Way. We begin our first in this series by looking at Matthew chapter 1 and 2. Want more worthy content like this? You can listen to Tsiyon Road radio by visiting https://tsiyon.org and/or finding our internet radio station on your favorite app. We also have fellowship, prayer, other Bible seminar series, and more available at our membership website located at https://tsiyon.net Registration is free and you can even become Eliyahu's guest in an upcoming live-stream edition of Yeshua's Narrow Way, if you wish, by joining Tsiyon Academy.
