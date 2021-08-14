Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Expanded Monoclonal Antibody Access in Florida

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Covid Treatment with Regeneron.
"These monoclonal antibody treatments have been proven successful, with clinical trials resulting in a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death for COVID patients." - Governor Ron DeSantis