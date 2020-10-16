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CIA Whistleblower Provides Evidence Damning Obama/Biden/Clinton in $150 B Bribe to Iran, Sacrifice of Seal Team 6
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88 views • October 16, 2020
From Next Network News, Gary Franchi reporting: CIA Whistleblower Provides Evidence Damning Obama/Biden/Clinton, Seal Team 6.
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