Principalities and powers.

A retired US general recounts a time while flying in an army helicopter over Afghanistan he experienced an attack from the demonic principality(demonic overseer) over Afghanistan. Examples of instances where angels sent to Daniel in book Daniel show how powerful these entities are over nations. King James Version Ephesians 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.