Donald Trump is HILARIOUS as He Mocks Democrats Over + Over! This is the WAY to FIGHT!

Donald Trump had hilarious memes, mocking Hakeem, Jefferies, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats, and of course, because he put a sombrero and mustache on Kim Jefferies, the left, called him intolerant, a bigot, and a racist. And he plowed right ahead and issued a new one. It's hilarious, and what needs to happen to combat these sanctimonious pricks.
#humor #satire #troll #trump
