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'Christian Zionism, Is it Christian?
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128 views • November 13, 2020
Dear Christians, please read the book, "The Protocols of the Learned Elder of Zion," written in the mid 1800's. The Zionists are the enemy of your souls. In reading you will find Christians are animals not deserving to live along with all peoples not Jewish! Promoting Israel, who are spear heading the building of the 3rd temple in which Anti Christ will seat himself declaring he is God, is not in your favor!!
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