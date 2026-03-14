I Haven't Coded in 20 Years—AI Just Made Me a Pro

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Twenty years ago, my coding skills were rudimentary. Today, they are irrelevant—or so I thought. In this video, I break down how AI (specifically Anthropics’ Claude) has become the "great equalizer," much like a firearm is to a martial arts expert.
I’m no longer the one squinting at Python syntax or hunting for a missing semi-colon. I’ve become the "Calvin" to the AI's "Hobbes," making the agonizing creative decisions while the machine handles the soul-crushing execution. The result? Two custom apps that save me 8x the time on repetitive tasks.
We are witnessing a historical shift:
Democratized Creation: Why a four-year degree is no longer the barrier to entry.
The Global Lever: How a guy in a garage in Thailand can solve problems for the entire world at zero cost.
The Force Multiplier: Why AI is the "lever long enough" that Archimedes only dreamed of.
The playing field has been leveled. The only question left is: What are you going to move with your lever?
#AI #Coding #ClaudeAI #Anthropic #ProductivityHack #ForceMultiplier #FutureOfWork #NoCode #BadDadLife #TechRevolution