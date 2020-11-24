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The - Kahane / Pollard - Connection
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30 views • November 24, 2020
A flash back to 1987:
Rabbi Meir Kahan-e's connection to Jonathan Pollard.
חזרו אחורה לשנת 1987: הקשר בין הרב מאיר כהנ-א לבין יונתן פולארד.
Jonathan Pollard Spent 30yrs in prison & 5yrs on probation for passing on to Israel (a USA Ally) information the America was supposed to have given to Israel via a defense coordination pact. This case is too deep to discuss here. What we want to show in this video is the connection to the Judge in the case of Rabbi Kahane's citizenship battle and that he was assigned the same judge as Pollard
Rabbi Meir Kahan-e's connection to Jonathan Pollard.
חזרו אחורה לשנת 1987: הקשר בין הרב מאיר כהנ-א לבין יונתן פולארד.
Jonathan Pollard Spent 30yrs in prison & 5yrs on probation for passing on to Israel (a USA Ally) information the America was supposed to have given to Israel via a defense coordination pact. This case is too deep to discuss here. What we want to show in this video is the connection to the Judge in the case of Rabbi Kahane's citizenship battle and that he was assigned the same judge as Pollard
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