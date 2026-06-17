TIME IS RUNNING OUT: Get Behind DJT or Get Out of the Way





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7ayuf0-category-6-storm-the-new-currency-and-the-final-yard.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





You've been complaining. You've been reposting memes. You've been watching from the bleachers. And you think that counts as fighting? Think again.





In this call to action, retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi tears into the manufactured criticism flooding the patriot movement—and exposes the cowards hiding behind their keyboards. The complaints about DJT, the criticism of the timeline, the endless second-guessing? Manufactured. Designed to destabilize. The last dying gasp of a regime that ruled the planet for centuries.





Bosi reveals how it works: the Masons ring up each other and say "form a group here, form a group there." Grassroots movements spring up overnight, all controlled opposition. The same people who profited from the old system are now pretending to be patriots—and too many are falling for it. The time for excuses is over. You want freedom? You want justice? Then get on the field of play—before the field is taken from you forever.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.