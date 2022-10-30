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timtruth Horrors Reported To HHS VAERS Many Reports of People Amputated Their After C19 Shots
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaers-amputee:8
https://rumble.com/v1qir5d-horrors-reported-to-hhs-vaers-many-reports-of-people-amputated-after-c19-sh.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BquZQOKpOE3x/
Horrors Reported To HHS VAERS: Many Reports Of People Amputated After C19 Shots