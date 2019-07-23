© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Jailed by Turkey Can’t Believe LGBT Persecution of Christians in USA
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
255 views • July 23, 2019
Pastor Brunson, freed from Turkish jail by pressure from Trump administration, returns to USA after 23 years and can’t believe the religious persecution of Christians by LGBT activists. And, Beto & Libertarians attack Texas Gov Abbott for stopping government agency attacks on Christian businesses like Chik-Fil-A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.