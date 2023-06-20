- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 18.JUN.2023
7:00PM EST
#727 // ABBA FATHER - LIVE
Happy Father's Day! Fatherhood is a blessing for children as it is for fathers. For most of us fathers, this is a day where we thank God for His many blessings for our families and kin. Children receive inheritance from their fathers, so do we as children of God receive an inheritance of His grace and mercy. This inheritance works on both material and spiritual levels. But because men are fallen, the inheritance we bequeath to our children might not be as kind. Consequently, being a father in times like this can be challenging – for both father and children.
Organized attacks on Fatherhood by a jealous demonic host in a variety of societal spheres have become manifest. Those who serve the enemy’s pride often compounded their attacks on fatherhood with sorrow and self-doubt. Our children are often victims of whispering liars who don't have their good in mind, whether in the classroom, the schoolyard, or the nearby alley. Like us, our children sometimes fall prey to servants of the enemy and fall by the wayside. Father's Day is an ever-present reminder of our spiritual walk and the hardships this life has to offer. But sorrow need not be the hallmark of the day - even when God's perfect mercy has yet to occur in our broken families. And that is what today's message is all about.
