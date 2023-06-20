Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#727 // ABBA FATHER - LIVE
13 views
channel image
QBits
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 18.JUN.2023

7:00PM EST

#727 // ABBA FATHER - LIVE

Happy Father's Day! Fatherhood is a blessing for children as it is for fathers. For most of us fathers, this is a day where we thank God for His many blessings for our families and kin. Children receive inheritance from their fathers, so do we as children of God receive an inheritance of His grace and mercy. This inheritance works on both material and spiritual levels. But because men are fallen, the inheritance we bequeath to our children might not be as kind. Consequently, being a father in times like this can be challenging – for both father and children.

Organized attacks on Fatherhood by a jealous demonic host in a variety of societal spheres have become manifest. Those who serve the enemy’s pride often compounded their attacks on fatherhood with sorrow and self-doubt. Our children are often victims of whispering liars who don't have their good in mind, whether in the classroom, the schoolyard, or the nearby alley. Like us, our children sometimes fall prey to servants of the enemy and fall by the wayside. Father's Day is an ever-present reminder of our spiritual walk and the hardships this life has to offer. But sorrow need not be the hallmark of the day - even when God's perfect mercy has yet to occur in our broken families. And that is what today's message is all about.

#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v2v0zdk-727-abba-father-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *


DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8


NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog


DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program


DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )


STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )


+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)


 = = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord


PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog


FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Copyright Disclaimer

Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in our videos here and on www.GoodDog-USA.com are provided for informational purposes only.

Keywords
trumpamericagodlovejesustruthusapeacejoycountryabbabuttercupqbitsgooddog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket