He Begged His Owner Take Him Home But They Blinded Him And Left Him Cried Alone In The Pavement
High Hopes
The Moho


Apr 20, 2024


He Begged His Owner Take Him Home But They Blinded Him And Left Him Cried Alone In The Pavement...


This pup was blinded by his owner after being abandoned. They did that to make sure he can't see way to go home leaving him walk in panic with no where to go on the road. My friend found it last week on her way to supermarket. At first he fought back but then burst into tears in her arms...


Credit To: Bilge Almak

MAMA DESTEĞİ İÇİN ⬇️

www.ormanamama.com/fatsa-sokak-hayvanlari


#CutePuppy, #RescuePuppy, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiRhbjEipbs

dogpuprescueblindedabandonedthe moho

