Pregnant Men and the Day Of The Lord (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Published Jan 25th, 2023Sunday Morning Preaching
Streamed Jan 8th, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ http://pastorcharleslawson.org/
Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34
The Seed of the Serpent is the Manifestation of Satan in a Living Thing. In Psalm 82, Jesus Establishes His Deity Over the Pagan Gods and Declares, "They Shall Die Like Men." References to the Video "The Belly of the Beast" by Tom Horn and an Article "The Great Reset" by Conn Carroll.
Scripture: Genesis 3:15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.