Pregnant Men and the Day Of The Lord (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Published Jan 25th, 2023Sunday Morning Preaching

Streamed Jan 8th, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34



https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ http://pastorcharleslawson.org/

Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34

The Seed of the Serpent is the Manifestation of Satan in a Living Thing. In Psalm 82, Jesus Establishes His Deity Over the Pagan Gods and Declares, "They Shall Die Like Men." References to the Video "The Belly of the Beast" by Tom Horn and an Article "The Great Reset" by Conn Carroll.

Scripture: Genesis 3:15