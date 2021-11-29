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How Does the Biblical Year Begin
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33 views • November 29, 2021
Are you following the correct calendar and the start of a new year? How confident are you in your answer? Watch to find out the truth on when a new year begins according to scripture.
Similar videos like this as well as other resources on the good news of the Kingdom can be found at: http://www.coyhwh.com/
Similar videos like this as well as other resources on the good news of the Kingdom can be found at: http://www.coyhwh.com/
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