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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1797 - Friday - February 14, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/-rvF1gu3Jm0
USSA: Andrew McCabe Admitted To Lying To Investigators. AG Barr's DOJ Won't Prosecute #1797-6P
The Department of Justice has dropped its criminal investigation against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, his lawyers said in a statement Friday. McCabe was a frequent target of President Donald Trump, who blamed the former official for what he has called a baseless investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russians to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election “We learned this morning through a phone call from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office that was followed by a letter that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe has been closed,” attorneys Michael Bromwich and David Schertler said in the statement.
USSA: Andrew McCabe Admitted To Lying To Investigators. AG Barr’s DOJ Won’t Prosecute – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Lqh730qhOmh
GUEST: Lindsay Grathwohl is the youngest daughter of Larry Grathwohl who was the only FBI Informant to infiltrate the Weather Underground Organization in 1969. Larry wrote a book called Bringing Down America which tells his story of his time with the Weather Underground. Larry passed away in 2013, and Lindsay has been ensuring his story remains very much alive and very relevant to what is going on in America today. Lindsay is an activist fighting for the constitution in the belly of the beast itself - San Francisco, California. She was born & raised in the San Francisco East Bay Area and has watched her once beautiful state crumble under socialist policies. Lindsay has organized many rallies in the northern California area, and has attended many rallies all along the west coast. She has faced Antifa many times in the streets of Berkeley, San Francisco & Portland and took part in Trevor Louden's "America Under Siege - Antifa" documentary in 2017 which exposed Antifa's ties to far left radicals with Marxist Communist agendas.
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