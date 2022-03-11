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Congressional Candidate Scotty Moore: “People Are Ready for Change”
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10 views • March 11, 2022
At the 2022 CPAC, Scotty Moore talks with Alex Newman about why he’s running in Florida’s 9th Congressional District against liberal Democratic incumbent Darren Soto.
Involved in the ministry for 20 years, Moore realizes the crucial need for God-honoring people to be involved in politics. He believes that God isn’t done with America; that godly leadership is required to restore a legacy of freedom for future generations; and that this turnaround is possible because “people are ready for change.”
Additionally, Moore notes the similarities between what happened to destroy Brazil—once a prosperous country—and what is happening now to America.
Involved in the ministry for 20 years, Moore realizes the crucial need for God-honoring people to be involved in politics. He believes that God isn’t done with America; that godly leadership is required to restore a legacy of freedom for future generations; and that this turnaround is possible because “people are ready for change.”
Additionally, Moore notes the similarities between what happened to destroy Brazil—once a prosperous country—and what is happening now to America.
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