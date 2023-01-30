https://gettr.com/post/p26plmf2c7b
01/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: An independent film producer shared his friends' story with Tibet. He added that China-US relationships have gone in the other direction now, and the freedoms we enjoy in the US are not so present in China.
01/26/2023 对邪恶说不 第68天：一位独立电影制作人分享了他朋友在西藏的遭遇。他谈到，现在中美关系走向了另一个方向，人们在美国享有的自由，在中共国却没有。
