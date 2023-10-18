Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Infiltrated
channel image
Son of the Republic
576 Subscribers
146 views
Published a day ago

The West Is Loaded With Terrorist Sympathizers

* These are now your neighbors — aren’t you happy to see them?

* The question is: how do we remove them?


p.s. Question Everything re: Atrocity Propaganda

* The fog of war is no joke.

* All warfare is based on deception.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/ZP5-f5_T1X4

Keywords
terrorismborder crisisliberalismglobalismdeportationmass migrationmigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismamnestyvirtue signalingbroken borderideologysubversionradicalismnihilismopen borderextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terrorborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementfanaticism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket