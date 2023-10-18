Infiltrated

The West Is Loaded With Terrorist Sympathizers
* These are now your neighbors — aren’t you happy to see them?
* The question is: how do we remove them?
p.s. Question Everything re: Atrocity Propaganda
* The fog of war is no joke.
* All warfare is based on deception.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 October 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.