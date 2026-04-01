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💥Multiple missiles were launched from Iran towards central & southern Israel, with impacts, AD failures & chaos in the streets reported
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥🇮🇱 Multiple missiles were launched from Iran towards central and southern Israel, with impacts, AD failures and chaos in the streets reported.

EGA's Al Taweelah Halts Operations After Iranian Strike

Emirates Global Aluminium's Al Taweelah facility — one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, located in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Economic Zone roughly halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai — has fully halted operations after Saturday's Iranian missile and drone attack destroyed its power plant. The power plant, carbon area, and aluminium handling area sustained the heaviest damage.

Workers have been sent home, though EGA says jobs are secure.

🇧🇭 Bahrain's Alba, the world's largest single-site aluminium smelter, was also struck and is now operating at just 30% capacity.

ℹ️The scale of disruption is significant. Wood Mackenzie — a leading global energy and natural resources consultancy widely regarded as a benchmark source for commodity market analysis — warns the conflict could wipe out 3 to 3.5 million tonnes of global aluminium output in 2026.

The US imports roughly 21% of its primary aluminium from the UAE and Bahrain combined, meaning American industry is directly exposed to the fallout.


@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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