How Did Boeing Lose Its Mojo?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boeing is a company at a crossroads. With a string of mishaps, public relations disasters and questionable engineering and corporate decisions, the company appears adrift and a shadow of its former self. In this video Libraero explores some of the recent history and decisions made at Boeing and asks some tough questions about why those decisions were made and where Boeing leadership is taking the company. Join us to explore some fascinating aviation history about one of aerospace industry's most influential players.
Libraero:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
Sonic Cruiser: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=127
747: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=28
A380: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=69
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
Music
Phase Shift by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
00:00Intro
00:25A Trip Back in Time
00:55Trouble Brewing
01:31Perseverance
02:10Back to the 90s
03:15Things are Getting Interesting
03:32The Sonic Cruiser
04:15Sound Turns to Dreams
04:40Builder to Integrator
05:35Back to the Present
06:12Bad Decisions to the Max
07:11Boeing at the Crossroads
07:36New Ideas and New Competition
07:50Conclusions and Questions
08:32Outro