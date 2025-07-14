BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Did Boeing Lose Its Mojo?
Libraero
Libraero
0 follower
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 1 day ago

Boeing is a company at a crossroads.  With a string of mishaps, public relations disasters and questionable engineering and corporate decisions, the company appears adrift and a shadow of its former self.  In this video Libraero explores some of the recent history and decisions made at Boeing and asks some tough questions about why those decisions were made and where Boeing leadership is taking the company.  Join us to explore some fascinating aviation history about one of aerospace industry's most influential players.

Libraero:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

Sonic Cruiser: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=127

747: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=28

A380: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=69


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)

Music

Phase Shift by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


Keywords
historydocumentaryaviationboeingairplanesairliners
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:25A Trip Back in Time

00:55Trouble Brewing

01:31Perseverance

02:10Back to the 90s

03:15Things are Getting Interesting

03:32The Sonic Cruiser

04:15Sound Turns to Dreams

04:40Builder to Integrator

05:35Back to the Present

06:12Bad Decisions to the Max

07:11Boeing at the Crossroads

07:36New Ideas and New Competition

07:50Conclusions and Questions

08:32Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy