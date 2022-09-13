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"A WORD TO THE RIGHTEOUS" - LIVE HOLY & PREPARE LIKE NOAH
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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358 views • September 13, 2022

#NOAH #SURVIVAL #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Righteousness is its own reward. When God accepts your faith and knows you as a righteous man or woman, the blessings flow from there. God is warning the church to prepare for hard and sudden changes- PREPARE NATURALLY & SPIRITUALLY. Sudden shifts are coming that we *cannot manage on our own-* without faith in God it will be impossible in the end times. Be like righteous Noah and prepare in all ways you can, God promises He is responsible for your provision, safety and rest.


READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/11/a-word-to-the-righteous-september-11-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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