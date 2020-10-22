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Safety or Liberty: Masks Are Litmus Test for Tyrants
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120 views • October 22, 2020
Biden says “it’s NOT about YOUR RIGHTS”. He’s correct. Rights are being ignored in masks and everything else. Here’s what other politicians are telling you.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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