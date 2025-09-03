BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JESSIE GRAFF GAIT ANALYSIS
aletheiaartemis
0 follower
70 views • 3 days ago

Follow up to American Ninja Impostor #1 - Jessie Graff

Even though this one is an obvious male, you can never have TMI when it comes to evidence although I’m sure some people will magically find new ways to do mental gymnastics to protect their feelings and egos. But to those of you who understand that the BONES TELL THE TRUTH this is for you.

This video demonstrates Jessie’s MALE hip structure by “her” gait

crazy that males and females have DIFFERENT skeletons and that it can be visibly observed by anyone paying attention! 

I learned to see through the lies, so can you.

32x gait checked

#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr

hollywoodfitnesssportsrock climbingnbchollyweirdparkourforensicsgymnasticselite gender inversionreality tvsasukewomens sportsegininja warrioramerican ninja warriorimpostor among ustitleix
