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Joe Rogan + Elon Musk PROVE California is DYING. How the State Imploded. The Hot Blond CA has Aged
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192 views • December 01, 2020
Super entrepreneur Elon Musk, and comedian and podcast super host Joe Rogan are both leaving California for Texas. Lower taxes, Better security, fewer homeless, cleaner streets, less people, less regulations, and government interference by CA governor Gavin Newsom and his Democratic super majority of leftists are being left behind for greener pastures.
Excessive regulations and mayors befriending the far left and Antifa like the mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles are killing the Golden State.
california exodus 2020 begins Now
#JoeRogan #California #ElonMusk
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Excessive regulations and mayors befriending the far left and Antifa like the mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles are killing the Golden State.
california exodus 2020 begins Now
#JoeRogan #California #ElonMusk
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californialeftiststexasjoe rogangavin newsomhomelesselon muskentrepreneurjoe rogan podcastcomedianbad governmentcalifornia taxesleaving californiatesla austintesla fremonttesla texascalifornia is dyingcleaner streetsless regulationsover regulatedbusiness interferenceca governoreric garcetti antifademocratic super majoritydemocrats bad
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