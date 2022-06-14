Taiwan Claims To Take China to WTO After China Stops Grouper Fish Imports

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https://gnews.org/post/p3l25017
06/12/2022 WION: China announced that they will be suspending the import of grouper fish from Taiwan. Taiwan claims that there is nothing wrong with the goods which are being exported by them. Taipei will not hesitate to take China to the World Trade Organization if China is unable to provide them with a response