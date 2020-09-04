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Beatles - Australia Tour - 1964 - (COLOR Stereo) - Bubblerock - HD
Bubblerock
Bubblerock
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91 views • September 04, 2020
Here is a Bubblerock classic
of Chrispian St, Peter's worldwide hit
"Pied Piper" , 1966 using COLORIZED footage
of the Beatles Australian tour , 1964.

Beatles manager Brian Epstien was responsible
for signing Peter in 1966 to release the classic LP.

I remastered the video and pics.

This video was originally in BW
This is the updated version that is colorized

This video rocks !!!

Come and subscribe to my Youtube and other channels - danbanrock1
and view iher Beatles classics and over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul and Pop classics.

Follow Me !!!
Dan
Keywords
the beatles1960s pop music1960s rock concerts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy