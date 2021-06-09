Dr. Sellin: Put Our Foot Down, Pin This Global Tragedy on PLA and CCP

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Dr. Sellin at War Room, June 5: The first step is to make sure everyone understands that this virus comes from the lab, and they should be screaming that out loud. The second issue is to connect the COVID-19 to the People’s Liberation Army who created this.