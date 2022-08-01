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July 26th Alex Jones Defamation Trial Plaintiff Attorney Opening Statement
Law&Crime Networkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptP2FbsYDDc
Alex Jones Defamation Trial: Plaintiff Attorney's Opening Statement
During his opening statement Tuesday, the plaintiff's attorney Mark Bankston said Alex Jones had a choice the day he decided to make claims about the Sandy Hook shooting being a hoax. "Mr. Jones decided he was going to go on the air that day," Bankston stated.