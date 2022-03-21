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How Britain is responsible for a third of the world's lost taxes - It's Complicated
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20 views • March 21, 2022
The Guardian.
Tax havens cost governments at least $245bn a year in lost revenue – and many of these havens are British. In fact, the country is leading the world in hiding legitimate money and laundering dirty cash. So how did we get here, and how has Britain managed to preside over a third of the world's lost taxes?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Upae1hjq3Bs
Tax havens cost governments at least $245bn a year in lost revenue – and many of these havens are British. In fact, the country is leading the world in hiding legitimate money and laundering dirty cash. So how did we get here, and how has Britain managed to preside over a third of the world's lost taxes?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Upae1hjq3Bs
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