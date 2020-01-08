© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking : Pelosi wants America To Surrender to Iran : Pelosi New Resolution Says America Will Surrender To Iran, Gets Rude Awakening
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • January 08, 2020
Nancy Pelosi is causing a ruckus on Capitol Hill today as she introduces a new resolution that would imply America is ready to surrender to Iran. The Speaker wrote a letter to her Democrat colleagues in the House on Sunday to reveal a new “War Powers Resolution” that amounts to a pre-emptive surrender to Iran “in ongoing hostilities.” Well, that’s when Nancy and her Democrat cohorts got a rude awakening.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.