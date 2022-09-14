Supply Chain Disruptions and Inflation | John Rubino, Patrick Highsmith, & Michael Oliver

John Rubino, Patrick Highsmith, and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week’s program Turning Hard Times Into Good Times, hosted by Jay Taylor. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the world engaged in global trade on a scale never before in world history. The U.S. entered into this new era by off-shoring major industries in countries with low cost labor. That not only devastated America’s middle class but it also made America extremely vulnerable to China which now produces many life-sustaining products that America no longer produces. America employed fiat (aka “fake”) money accepted globally, aided and abetted by American military force. Nations like Russia and China took note of America’s global expansion funded with an intrinsically barren dollar and Russia, in particular, became angry with America and NATO having dishonored its promise to a fallen Soviet Union not to add one inch of new territory into NATO. The talk of adding the Ukraine into NATO was line in the sand for Putin who responded by invading Ukraine. Sanctions against Russia gave Putin no choice but to cease selling energy to Europe unless sanctions were removed and energy was paid for in Russian rubles. At a time when hyperinflation is becoming a real possibility, a growing number of European nations are planning to print enough money to pay high prices of shrinking supplies of energy available to Europe. Putin is playing hardball with the West with a desire to get the U.S. out of Europe and to break up NATO. The West will have to accept a monetary stem that is based on tangible assets like energy and gold, or face an economic depression. The choice is only whether it will be a hyperinflationary or a deflationary depression. We discuss what this all means for the market with John Rubino and Michael Oliver. Patrick Highsmith updates us on Timberline Resources’ Carlin-style gold discovery in Nevada. _____________________________ Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com _____________________________ BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel! CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237) or email your name and phone number to [email protected] Social Media links YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance ChatDit: https://chatdit.com/user/timeline/LibertyAndFinance Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers Donate to Support Our Mission! https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers or https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers _____________________________ Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734. The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK. All Rights Reserved.