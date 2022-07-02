London Unite For Freedom March 2nd July 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022 Unite For Freedom march in London (rescheduled from 25th June because of train strikes) featuring clips also from the end of march Hampstead Heath Empowerment Fair after event.





This one opposing ten new bills coming up to take away human rights in the UK Government's Operation Overreach - the Bill of Rights that seeks to remove the whole of the Human Rights Act, also the Media Bill, Schools Bill, Boycotts Bill, Public Order Bill, Online Harms Bill, Economic Crimes Bill, Genetic Modification Bill, Higher Education Bill, Brexit Freedoms Bill.





Music: Lukas Lion - 'Power to the People' (from the 'Truth Sound' EP)





Lukas Lion's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYUJO4t5jUCavoJplM0maw

website https://www.lukaslionmusic.com



and bandcamp https://lukaslion.bandcamp.com/community





Additional music excerpts from the after event from





Inspeckta Veg https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNSETkaE0eTQ4g7syB9S9Q

https://soundcloud.com/inspecktaveg





+Remeece https://www.youtube.com/remeece

Remeece's new album 'The Only Peoples The Peoples Have Is The Peoples Themselves' out now from https://remeece.com