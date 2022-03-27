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Medical Whistleblowers - Covid Vaccines Not Safe!
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505 views • March 27, 2022
Nurses, Paramedics and Hospital Employees / Other Health Workers Speak Out About the Detrimental Health Affects of the Covid Vaccines.
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You may also join me at:
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
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☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
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