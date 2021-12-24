Charles Hugh Smith-The [CB] System Has Failed,We Are Approaching To Redraw America’s Grand Strategy

Prepare Today And SAVE $100Off A Off 3-Month KitMy Patriot SupplyToday’s Guest: Charles Hugh SmithWebsite: Of Two MindsCharles is Financial writer and book author,Charles newest book is Global Crisis, National Renewal: A (Revolutionary) Grand Strategy for the United States. Charles begins the conversation talking about inflation. The economy is falling apart, inflation is getting worse which is creating the perfect opportunity for the people of the world to make a decision to move away from the [CB] system. The [CB] system has failed and the America has the opportunity to redraw the grand strategy.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle PunksIntro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle PunksFair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.